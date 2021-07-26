Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $21.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.88.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MNR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MNR stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.80. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. Research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

