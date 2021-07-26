MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 101,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 168,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

