MONECO Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.00 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.