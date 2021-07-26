MONECO Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

