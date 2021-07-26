MONECO Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,959 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 246,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 80,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.70. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.