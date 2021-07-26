MONECO Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 36.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 159,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after buying an additional 42,673 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in General Dynamics by 57.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

GD stock opened at $191.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.