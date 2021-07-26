MONECO Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 151.6% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 29,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 809,870 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

