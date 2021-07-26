Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

MOMO has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. raised Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.19.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Momo has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Momo by 209.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Momo by 8,790.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Momo by 270.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

