Mizuho Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $450.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $369.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.86. Facebook has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $375.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,325,170 shares of company stock valued at $773,598,648. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

