MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

MIXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,482. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $336.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

