Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $49.77 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $26.16 million and $145,952.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $49.77 or 0.00132411 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00037900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00112063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00132115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,679.50 or 1.00242093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00819653 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 525,620 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

