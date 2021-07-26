Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $30.68 million and $196,579.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $23.25 or 0.00060713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00038186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00113758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00134699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,340.60 or 1.00127910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.35 or 0.00828775 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,319,783 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.