Mirror Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $232.09 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00008049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $232.09 million and approximately $25.03 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00112030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00132484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,175.97 or 1.00229679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.21 or 0.00830965 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

