Millennium Management LLC Purchases 337,393 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 231.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,393 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Accolade worth $21,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACCD shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

