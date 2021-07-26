Millennium Management LLC Makes New $23.27 Million Investment in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $263,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.