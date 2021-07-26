Millennium Management LLC Invests $23.69 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 351,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

