Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1,691.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355,684 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $24,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,746,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SF opened at $65.17 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Several analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

