Millennium Management LLC Has $21.28 Million Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,169 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $21,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of PPC opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.71. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

