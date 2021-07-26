Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 149.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,442,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Paramount Group worth $24,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $179,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,956,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after buying an additional 619,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after buying an additional 84,348 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,624,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,715,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 53.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,150,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after buying an additional 1,100,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

PGRE opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

