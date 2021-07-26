Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 459.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BCE worth $22,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $49.31 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

