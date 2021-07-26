Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTPBU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth $259,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth $10,102,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth $698,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth $14,969,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth $100,000.

GTPBU opened at $10.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

