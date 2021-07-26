Millennium Management LLC Buys 151,294 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $21,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

