Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 63,684 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.62% of NuVasive worth $21,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUVA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in NuVasive by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVasive stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NUVA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

