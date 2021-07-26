Millennium Management LLC Acquires 337,393 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 231.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,393 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Accolade worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACCD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

