Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC opened at $0.99 on Friday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.