Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $300.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.76.

MSFT stock opened at $289.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.60. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

