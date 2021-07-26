Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,058 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

