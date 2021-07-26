Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Deccan Value Investors L.P.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 13.0% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $293,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $9,173,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 244,081 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 625.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 179,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,338,000 after purchasing an additional 154,825 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 928.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,188,250 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $280,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 280,295 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.67 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

