Micromines (MICRO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Micromines has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. Micromines has a market capitalization of $51,492.84 and approximately $42.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00116096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00129588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,738.37 or 1.00170467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.20 or 0.00807133 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.