Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.20. 11,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 4.13. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

