MetaHash (MHC) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.75 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and approximately $747,239.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00115856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,156.09 or 0.99806665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.34 or 0.00832688 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,858,443,979 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,540,638 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

