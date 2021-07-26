Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.67

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 1951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRSN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $799.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $249,936.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,727 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,152 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,600 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,113,000 after acquiring an additional 924,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

