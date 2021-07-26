Merk Investments LLC Makes New $649,000 Investment in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Merk Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 240,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Integra Resources makes up about 0.4% of Merk Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Merk Investments LLC owned about 0.44% of Integra Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Integra Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of Integra Resources stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $150.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins started coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.