Meritage Homes (MTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter. Meritage Homes has set its FY 2021 guidance at 13.750-14.750 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH opened at $96.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.17. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.