Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of MMSI opened at $64.23 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 917.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

