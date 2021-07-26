Mercury (MER) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $733,743.81 and $4,531.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00114457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00135422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,400.05 or 0.99382125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.14 or 0.00825967 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

