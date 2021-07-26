Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes $1.41 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFVIU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,928,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,399,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,389,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $8,192,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

CFVIU opened at $10.02 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.