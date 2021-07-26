Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Sells 5,467 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.52.

ULTA opened at $341.58 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.18 and a 12 month high of $356.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

