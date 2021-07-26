Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $69,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of ASAXU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

