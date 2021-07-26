Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.75

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 120543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.10 to $16.90 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $127,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

