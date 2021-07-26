Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.10 to $16.90 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.