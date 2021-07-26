MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MEG. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.81.
Shares of MEG opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
