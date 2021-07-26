MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MEG. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.81.

Shares of MEG opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

