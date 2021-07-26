mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$10.32 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th.
MDF opened at C$9.95 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of C$5.85 and a 12-month high of C$16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of C$282.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.69.
About mdf commerce
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.
