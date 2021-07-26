McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings per share of $4.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28. McKesson reported earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $19.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.10 to $19.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $20.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $202.63 on Monday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

