McDonald’s (MCD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect McDonald’s to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MCD opened at $242.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.68. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $245.05. The company has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

