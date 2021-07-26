McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 2.3% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after acquiring an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,011 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after acquiring an additional 416,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,817,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,710,000 after buying an additional 894,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,863. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.