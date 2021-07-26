McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $433.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will post sales of $433.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $432.60 million to $433.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of McAfee stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. 327,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,861. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion and a PE ratio of 20.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

