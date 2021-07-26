Max Royde Purchases 25,000 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IQGeo Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Max Royde acquired 20,244 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £24,697.68 ($32,267.68).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Max Royde purchased 23,061 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £28,595.64 ($37,360.39).

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Max Royde acquired 16,037 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £19,725.51 ($25,771.51).

Shares of LON:IQG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 122 ($1.59). 9,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.21. IQGeo Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The stock has a market cap of £69.92 million and a PE ratio of -15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.72.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IQGeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQGeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.