MAX Exchange Token Price Up 2.9% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $534,314.91 and $50,918.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.39 or 0.99718576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00030840 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.01067729 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00356466 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.60 or 0.00390311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006265 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00072035 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004727 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.