Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $211,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Masimo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Masimo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Masimo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of MASI opened at $274.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.58. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

